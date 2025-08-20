EU commissioners discusses latest diplomatic efforts on Ukraine

At a meeting of the European Commission on Wednesday, all members were briefed on the most recent days of diplomatic talks concerning Ukraine.

Source: Raffaele Fitto, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for Cohesion and Reforms, on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: European leaders, together with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, met with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Monday.

In his statement, Fitto said that during the meeting of the College of Commissioners, they discussed the latest developments in the context of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, taking into account the outcome of the Washington meeting. Fitto believes the meeting could be an important step towards a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

Quote: "The European Union must continue to act consistently and unitedly along this path, strengthening constructive dialogue with the United States and support for Ukraine. For peace and reconstruction, it is essential to continue with all instruments of support for Ukraine, to accelerate reconstruction processes and to quickly restore prospects of security and development."

Background:

On the morning of 20 August, the 32 NATO member states discussed the results of talks in Washington during an ambassador-level meeting at NATO Headquarters.

On 19 August, the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing agreed to hold talks with the US on reliable security guarantees for Ukraine in the near future.

