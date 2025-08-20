North Atlantic Council led by Rutte discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

The 32 NATO member states have discussed the results of talks in Washington and the preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine during an ambassador-level meeting at NATO Headquarters on the morning of Wednesday 20 August. The meeting took place ahead of a NATO military leadership summit scheduled for this afternoon.

Source: European Pravda

An Alliance official told a European Pravda correspondent on condition of anonymity that NATO ambassadors exchanged views on security guarantees for Ukraine as part of preparations for the meeting of NATO military leadership.

Quote: "A meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of permanent representatives has taken place this morning at the NATO Headquarters, where [officials] have discussed the results of the meetings in Washington and the preparation of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine."

Another NATO official added that the meeting of the North Atlantic Council was chaired personally by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. He specified that the meeting was held as part of preparations for a roundtable with the military leadership of NATO member states (chiefs of general staff), which will take place later the same day.

Background:

As reported by European Pravda, NATO’s military leadership will discuss the situation in Ukraine on 20 August.

On Tuesday 19 August, the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing agreed to hold talks with the US on reliable security guarantees for Ukraine in the near future.

