All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

North Atlantic Council led by Rutte discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

Tetyana Vysotska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 20 August 2025, 15:22
North Atlantic Council led by Rutte discuss security guarantees for Ukraine
Stock photo: uscc.org.ua

The 32 NATO member states have discussed the results of talks in Washington and the preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine during an ambassador-level meeting at NATO Headquarters on the morning of Wednesday 20 August. The meeting took place ahead of a NATO military leadership summit scheduled for this afternoon.

Source: European Pravda

Details: An Alliance official told a European Pravda correspondent on condition of anonymity that NATO ambassadors exchanged views on security guarantees for Ukraine as part of preparations for the meeting of NATO military leadership.

Advertisement:

Quote: "A meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of permanent representatives has taken place this morning at the NATO Headquarters, where [officials] have discussed the results of the meetings in Washington and the preparation of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine."

Details: Another NATO official added that the meeting of the North Atlantic Council was chaired personally by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. He specified that the meeting was held as part of preparations for a roundtable with the military leadership of NATO member states (chiefs of general staff), which will take place later the same day.

Background:

  • As reported by European Pravda, NATO’s military leadership will discuss the situation in Ukraine on 20 August.
  • On Tuesday 19 August, the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing agreed to hold talks with the US on reliable security guarantees for Ukraine in the near future.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NATOnegotiationswar
Advertisement:
Polish PM advises against holding Zelenskyy-Putin talks in Budapest, where Ukraine received territorial guarantees in 1994
Ukraine's special forces share details of strike on Russian general's car in Kursk Oblast – video
Russians hit Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast: 14 people injured, including children – photos
Hungary says Druzhba oil pipeline has resumed operations and asks Ukraine not to attack it again
Trump demands explanations from Orbán on why he's blocking Ukraine's EU accession – Bloomberg
White House insists Putin has agreed to bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
NATO
NATO secretary general calls Turkish president to discuss peace guarantees and Türkiye's role in Black Sea
Trump believes NATO troops in Ukraine won't be a problem for Putin
NATO secretary general to attend Zelenskyy-Trump talks
RECENT NEWS
16:52
EXPLAINERSix steps to restore EU's trust in Ukraine and its path to membership
16:37
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief says Russia is intensifying pressure on north of Donetsk Oblast
16:19
Russians spread absurd fake news about "1.7 million dead and missing Ukrainian soldiers"
15:59
Military drone crashes on field in Poland's Lublin district
15:51
Putin calls Erdoğan, Ukraine among discussion topics
15:22
North Atlantic Council led by Rutte discuss security guarantees for Ukraine
14:14
Russian foreign minister: US, UK, France and China should provide Ukraine with security guarantees
14:09
Romania scrambled Typhoon jets due to Russian overnight attack on Ukraine
13:58
Man killed in Russian drone attack on civilian car in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
13:37
UK and EU threaten Russia with sanctions if Putin refuses talks – The Telegraph
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: