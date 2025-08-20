All Sections
Over 6,800 civilians remain in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 20 August 2025, 19:28
Over 6,800 civilians remain in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast
Kostiantynivka, April 2025. Stock photo: Getty Images

About 6,800 civilians remain in the frontline town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast despite constant Russian attacks.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Filashkin said that on 19 August alone, Russian forces dropped 10 aerial bombs on the town, not including FPV drone attacks and artillery shelling.

Quote: "Despite this, about 6,800 people still remain in the town. We continue to emphasise that they must evacuate."

Background: On 20 August, Russian forces attacked Kostiantynivka, killing three civilians and injuring another four.

