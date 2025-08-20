All Sections
Russia strikes Kostiantynivka with Smerch rocket system, hitting houses and market, and injuring and killing people – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 20 August 2025, 17:06
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have attacked the frontline town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing three civilians and injuring another four.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russians used a Smerch multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) to attack the settlement. Strikes hit residential areas and the local market.

As a result of the attack, two women aged 40 and 69 and a 32-year-old man died from fatal injuries. Four other civilians sustained mine-blast and shrapnel wounds. They received qualified medical assistance.

Houses, apartment buildings, cars, shops and a power line were damaged in the city.

 
Aftermath of the attack
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
 
Aftermath of the attack
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into this war crime (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document the consequences of the Russian attack on the civilian population.

Quote from Filashkin: "The Russians launched eight Smerch rockets at the city, deliberately targeting the market. Fifteen retail units, eight houses, six apartment buildings, a shop, two cars and a power line were damaged.

Once again, I stress: it is dangerous to remain in Donetsk Oblast! The Russians are deliberately striking in ways designed to kill and maim as many civilians as possible. Do not put yourself at risk – evacuate in time!"

