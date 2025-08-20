Ukrainian National Guard destroys Russian S-300V missile system worth US$40m – video

Soldiers from the Lazar special forces unit of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine have destroyed a Russian S-300V surface-to-air missile system on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: Ukrainian Telegram channel Butusov Plus

Quote: "Fighters of the Lazar special forces unit of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed an S-300V surface-to-air missile system worth US$40 million on the Zaporizhzhia front!"

Details: Ukrainian drone operators detected a launcher with two transport-launch containers and then attacked it. Accurate strikes caused a powerful detonation of the S-300V’s ammunition, completely destroying the system.

The S-300V is a medium-range surface-to-air missile system developed in the Soviet Union in the 1970s and adopted for service in 1988. It was designed to protect military sites from aircraft, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Each launcher is equipped with its own target illumination radar, enabling autonomous operation. The system can engage several types of targets simultaneously, travelling at speeds of up to 3,000 metres per second.

The system employs 9M83 and 9M82 missiles with ranges of 75 km and 100 km respectively, and all elements are mounted on tracked vehicles, ensuring high mobility. The cost of one launcher is estimated at around US$40 million.

Background: Recently, a Ukrainian drone hit a radar station for a S-500 Prometheus air defence system in Crimea.

