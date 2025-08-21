All Sections
Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 21 August 2025, 07:04
Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day
Soldiers launching fire. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 890 soldiers killed and wounded and 479 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,073,530 (+830) military personnel;
  • 11,120 (+1) tanks;
  • 23,157 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 31,789 (+41) artillery systems;
  • 1,471 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,209 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 52,469 (+315) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,565 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 59,316 (+114) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,944 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

