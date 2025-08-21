Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day
Thursday, 21 August 2025, 07:04
Russia has lost 890 soldiers killed and wounded and 479 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,073,530 (+830) military personnel;
- 11,120 (+1) tanks;
- 23,157 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
- 31,789 (+41) artillery systems;
- 1,471 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,209 (+1) air defence systems;
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 52,469 (+315) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,565 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 59,316 (+114) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,944 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
