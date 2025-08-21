Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day

Soldiers launching fire. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 890 soldiers killed and wounded and 479 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,073,530 (+830) military personnel;

military personnel; 11,120 (+1) tanks;

tanks; 23,157 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 31,789 (+41) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,471 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,209 (+1) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

340 (+0) helicopters;

52,469 (+315) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,565 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

59,316 (+114) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,944 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

