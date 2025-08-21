All Sections
Elderly woman injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 21 August 2025, 09:07
Elderly woman injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
One person has been injured after Russian forces dropped aerial bombs on the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of 21 August.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "One of the villages in the Polohy district came under three enemy airstrikes. An 85-year-old woman was injured in the attack. She sustained fractures, lacerations and concussion."

Details: Fedorov reported that emergency services were working at the scene.

