Elderly woman injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Thursday, 21 August 2025, 09:07
One person has been injured after Russian forces dropped aerial bombs on the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of 21 August.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "One of the villages in the Polohy district came under three enemy airstrikes. An 85-year-old woman was injured in the attack. She sustained fractures, lacerations and concussion."
Details: Fedorov reported that emergency services were working at the scene.
