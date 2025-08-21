Russia strikes American company in Zakarpattia Oblast with several missiles – Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that Russian forces launched several cruise missiles on an American company in Zakarpattia Oblast on the night of 20-21 August.
Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook
Quote from Zelenskyy: "Last night, the Russian army set one of its insane anti-records. They targeted civilian infrastructure facilities, residential buildings, and our people.
Several cruise missiles were lobbed against an American-owned enterprise in Zakarpattia. It was a regular civilian business, supported by American investment, producing everyday items like coffee machines."
Details: Zelenskyy noted that the Russians struck as if "there were no global efforts to stop the war."
Background: A total of 15 people were injured as a result of a Russian strike on the city of Mukachevo.
