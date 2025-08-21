Russian strike on Mukachevo: 15 people injured, fire raging – photo

The aftermath of the Russian strike. Photo from Myroslav Biletsky's Telegram

Fifteen people have been injured in a Russian strike on the city of Mukachevo in Zakarpattia Oblast on the night of 20-21 August.

Source: Mukachevo City Council; Myroslav Biletskyi, Head of Zakarpattia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote: "As of 07:00, 10 people have been taken by ambulance to St Martin's Hospital and another two arrived on their own."

Photo: Myroslav Biletskyi on Telegram

Details: It was reported that five people are receiving inpatient treatment, while one patient had been transferred to the oblast hospital.

"All those affected have received prompt medical treatment and are being provided with everything they need. The patients are in a stable condition," the city council noted.

Photo: Myroslav Biletskyi on Telegram

Updated: Later, Biletskyi reported that warehouses had been damaged in the Russian attack on the Mukachevo district. In addition, a fire broke out.

"As of 07:00, a rescue operation is ongoing. Emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the strike. Twelve people have sustained injuries of varying severity, and all of them are being provided with the necessary treatment," he said.

Photo: Myroslav Biletskyi on Telegram

The State Emergency Service noted that 15 people had been injured in the strike.

"The Russians launched a missile attack on a production facility in Mukachevo. A large-scale fire broke out, covering an area of around 7,000 square metres," the service reported.

Photo: Myroslav Biletskyi on Telegram

Background:

On the night of 20-21 August, Ukraine's Air Force reported that the Russians had launched a drone attack and that a MiG-31K had taken off from an air base in Russia. Several high-speed aerial assets were being tracked in the airspace.

It was later confirmed that Russian forces had hit business premises in Mukachevo in Zakarpattia Oblast. The city authorities urged residents to keep their windows tightly closed and only go outside if it is really necessary.

