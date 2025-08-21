All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian strike on Mukachevo: 15 people injured, fire raging – photo

Iryna BalachukThursday, 21 August 2025, 09:30
Russian strike on Mukachevo: 15 people injured, fire raging – photo
The aftermath of the Russian strike. Photo from Myroslav Biletsky's Telegram

Fifteen people have been injured in a Russian strike on the city of Mukachevo in Zakarpattia Oblast on the night of 20-21 August.

Source: Mukachevo City Council; Myroslav Biletskyi, Head of Zakarpattia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; State Emergency Service on Telegram 

Quote: "As of 07:00, 10 people have been taken by ambulance to St Martin's Hospital and another two arrived on their own."

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Myroslav Biletskyi on Telegram

Details: It was reported that five people are receiving inpatient treatment, while one patient had been transferred to the oblast hospital.

"All those affected have received prompt medical treatment and are being provided with everything they need. The patients are in a stable condition," the city council noted.

 
Photo: Myroslav Biletskyi on Telegram

Updated: Later, Biletskyi reported that warehouses had been damaged in the Russian attack on the Mukachevo district. In addition, a fire broke out.

"As of 07:00, a rescue operation is ongoing. Emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the strike. Twelve people have sustained injuries of varying severity, and all of them are being provided with the necessary treatment," he said.

 
Photo: Myroslav Biletskyi on Telegram

The State Emergency Service noted that 15 people had been injured in the strike. 

"The Russians launched a missile attack on a production facility in Mukachevo. A large-scale fire broke out, covering an area of around 7,000 square metres," the service reported. 

 
Photo: Myroslav Biletskyi on Telegram

Background:

  • On the night of 20-21 August, Ukraine's Air Force reported that the Russians had launched a drone attack and that a MiG-31K had taken off from an air base in Russia. Several high-speed aerial assets were being tracked in the airspace.
  • It was later confirmed that Russian forces had hit business premises in Mukachevo in Zakarpattia Oblast. The city authorities urged residents to keep their windows tightly closed and only go outside if it is really necessary.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zakarpattia Oblastmissile strikedrones
Advertisement:
UpdatedHit recorded in Lviv: 1 person killed and 2 injured
Russia strikes Kostiantynivka with Smerch rocket system, hitting houses and market, and injuring and killing people – photos
Polish PM advises against holding Zelenskyy-Putin talks in Budapest, where Ukraine received territorial guarantees in 1994
Ukraine's special forces share details of strike on Russian general's car in Kursk Oblast – video
Russians hit Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast: 14 people injured, including children – photos
Hungary says Druzhba oil pipeline has resumed operations and asks Ukraine not to attack it again
All News
Zakarpattia Oblast
Zelenskyy dismisses Mukachevo District Administration head
Ukrainian government to initiate dismissal of Mukachevo District Administration head over corruption allegations
Hungarian PM slams alleged church burning in Zakarpattia, vows support for ethnic Hungarians – photo
RECENT NEWS
09:30
Russian strike on Mukachevo: 12 people injured
09:07
Elderly woman injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:01
Ukrainian air defence downs 577 Russian drones and missiles, strikes recorded at 11 locations
08:38
Russia comes under drone attack: fire rages at refinery, energy facility damaged – videos
07:52
UpdatedHit recorded in Lviv: 1 person killed and 2 injured
07:04
Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day
06:55
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia: industrial facilities damaged – photo
06:36
Trump delegates State Secretary Rubio to negotiate with Europeans on Ukraine's security guarantees – NYT
05:57
Russians hit business in Mukachevo: residents urged to close windows and stay indoors
04:05
European countries urge Trump to deploy US fighter jets in Romania to protect Ukraine – The Times
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: