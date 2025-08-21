Zelenskyy says he would be "happy" if Ukraine could hold elections soon

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he would be "happy" if Ukraine could hold elections in the near future.

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists on 20 August, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "I would be satisfied if we were to hold elections already.

That would let us close this topic, because it brings nothing but turmoil, political calls, posters and so on."

Details: The president added that he has one request for all those eager to discuss the issue:

"The main thing is that they let me get this war over with, and not fracture the country before that."

