Zelenskyy says he would be "happy" if Ukraine could hold elections soon
Thursday, 21 August 2025, 11:18
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he would be "happy" if Ukraine could hold elections in the near future.
Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists on 20 August, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine
Quote: "I would be satisfied if we were to hold elections already.
That would let us close this topic, because it brings nothing but turmoil, political calls, posters and so on."
Details: The president added that he has one request for all those eager to discuss the issue:
"The main thing is that they let me get this war over with, and not fracture the country before that."
