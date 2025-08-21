All Sections
Zelenskyy says he would be "happy" if Ukraine could hold elections soon

Roman PetrenkoThursday, 21 August 2025, 11:18
Zelenskyy says he would be happy if Ukraine could hold elections soon
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he would be "happy" if Ukraine could hold elections in the near future.

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists on 20 August, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "I would be satisfied if we were to hold elections already.

That would let us close this topic, because it brings nothing but turmoil, political calls, posters and so on."

Details: The president added that he has one request for all those eager to discuss the issue:
"The main thing is that they let me get this war over with, and not fracture the country before that."

