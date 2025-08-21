All Sections
Russia says its nuclear shield must be enhanced in coming years

Roman PetrenkoThursday, 21 August 2025, 12:35
Russia says its nuclear shield must be enhanced in coming years
An RS-24 Yars missile. Photo: Wikipedia

Rosatom, a Russian state-owned nuclear corporation, has stated that Russia’s nuclear shield should be improved in the coming years.

Source: Rosatom CEO Aleksei Likhachev, cited by RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote: "Now, in the current geopolitical moment, there are colossal threats to the existence of our country. Therefore, the nuclear shield – also a sword – is the guarantee of our sovereignty… 

We understand today that the nuclear shield should only be enhanced in the coming years." 

Details: Russian state media claim that Rosatom fully meets the state defence order in the field of nuclear weapons every year.

For reference: The so-called nuclear shield – Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces – was established in the Soviet Union in 1959 to enable retaliatory nuclear strikes using ballistic missiles.

