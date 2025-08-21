Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian oil refinery

Ukrainian forces struck the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia’s Rostov Oblast on the night of 20-21 August.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The General Staff reported that the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, which supplies Russian troops, had been hit. The facility’s total storage capacity is over 210,000 cubic metres.

Multiple explosions were recorded.

It was also reported that Special Operations Forces units had struck a UAV storage point and a logistics hub in Donetsk. The hits were confirmed, with multiple explosions in the area.

In addition, strikes were recorded near a Russian fuel and lubricants base in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, though the results remain unknown.

Background: Russian authorities claimed that drones had attacked several Russian regions, causing a fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, damage to an energy facility, power outages in several villages in Voronezh Oblast and a temporary suspension of train services by Russian Railways.

