Russia comes under drone attack: fire rages at refinery, energy facility damaged – videos

Russian authorities have claimed that drones have attacked several Russian regions, causing a fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, damage to an energy facility, power outages in several villages in Voronezh Oblast and a temporary suspension of train services by Russian Railways.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev; Rostov Oblast Governor Yuri Slyusar; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti; Russian Telegram channel Astra

Quote from Slyusar: "Air defence forces repelled the night attack… A fire broke out at an industrial facility in Novoshakhtinsk. Early reports indicate no casualties. Emergency services are at the scene."

Details: Astra wrote that drones had attacked the refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, causing a fire. Locals reported hearing around five explosions.

Gusev said that drones had targeted the Kantemirovsky and Rossoshansky districts, damaging an energy facility.

"Air defence forces in the south of the oblast detected and destroyed over five UAVs. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties. The falling of UAVs damaged an energy facility. Several villages have been left without power supply and several passenger trains have been delayed," said Gusev.

Astra also reported that locals had mentioned an attack on the village of Zhuravka.

TASS wrote that power unit No. 7 of the Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plant had been temporarily disconnected from the grid but added that "there is no threat to safety".

Russian Railways reported that it had suspended 19 trains in Voronezh Oblast "due to an incident on the Rossosh-Sokhranovka line" following the drone attack.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that air defence systems had downed 49 Ukrainian drones overnight.

A total of 21 drones were destroyed over Rostov Oblast, seven over Voronezh Oblast, five over Belgorod Oblast, three each over Bryansk and Kaluga oblasts, two over Oryol Oblast and one each over Kursk and Tula oblasts.

In addition, four drones were reportedly downed over temporarily occupied Crimea and two over the Black Sea.

Notably, Sevastopol residents reported explosions and a fire, but Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor" of the city, insisted these were military exercises.

"The loud sounds heard near Viiskovykh Budivelnykiv Street on the territory of the military unit were part of a practical exercise by the Black Sea Fleet with emergency services (Ministry of Emergency Situations, police, ambulance and Sevastopol Rescue Service) for extinguishing fires and managing emergencies under combat-like conditions. Such exercises aren't announced beforehand for obvious reasons. Trust only official information," he wrote.

Local social media users commented that "they are treating us like fools".

Razvozhayev's statement contradicts the Russian Defence Ministry’s report of a drone attack on the peninsula.

