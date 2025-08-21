All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

One killed and seven injured in Russian strikes on Kherson

Iryna BalachukThursday, 21 August 2025, 12:54
One killed and seven injured in Russian strikes on Kherson
An ambulance at the site of a Russian strike on Kherson. Photo: Screenshot from a video by Oleksandr Prokudin

One person was killed and seven were injured in Russian strikes on the city of Kherson on the morning of 21 August.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian forces once again bombarded the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson in the morning. A residential area was targeted by enemy artillery. A 61-year-old man who was in the street suffered fatal injuries in the attack."

Advertisement:

Details: Six people were injured. Among them are two women aged 18 and 48 who sustained blast injuries and concussion, and two men aged 54 and 77 who suffered blast injuries and leg wounds. All of them have been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A 55-year-old woman suffered minor injuries – a blast injury and a leg contusion – and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

A 49-year-old man who suffered a blast injury was also taken to hospital.

In addition, a 48-year-old woman from Kherson was diagnosed with concussion, blast and closed head injuries.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Khersonattackcasualties
Advertisement:
Ukrainian man arrested in Italy over alleged role in Nord Stream explosion
Hungarian foreign minister comments on latest Russian attack on Ukraine with no mention of Zakarpattia Oblast
Zelenskyy says he would be "happy" if Ukraine could hold elections soon
Russia strikes American company in Zakarpattia Oblast with several missiles – Zelenskyy
UpdatedHit recorded in Lviv: 1 person killed and 3 injured – photos
European countries urge Trump to deploy US fighter jets in Romania to protect Ukraine – The Times
All News
Kherson
Russian attack injures 3 in Kherson
Russian artillery strike on Kherson injures elderly woman
Woman dies after being injured in Russian attack on Kherson on 8 August
RECENT NEWS
14:59
EXPLAINERWhy Slovakia became Russia's fifth column in Europe
14:25
Russian missile strikes on US-owned Flex plant in Mukachevo injures 19 people
14:23
Ukraine's first lady announces theme of Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in 2025
13:52
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov claims Putin ready to meet Zelenskyy if issues are "well worked out"
13:30
Ukrainian man arrested in Italy over alleged role in Nord Stream explosion
13:09
Russian attack damages Ukrainian gas transmission facility overnight
13:06
Hungarian foreign minister comments on latest Russian attack on Ukraine with no mention of Zakarpattia Oblast
12:54
One killed and seven injured in Russian strikes on Kherson
12:53
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian oil refinery
12:52
Ukrainian troops retake control of most of Tovste village in Donetsk Oblast – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: