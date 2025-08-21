One killed and seven injured in Russian strikes on Kherson

An ambulance at the site of a Russian strike on Kherson. Photo: Screenshot from a video by Oleksandr Prokudin

One person was killed and seven were injured in Russian strikes on the city of Kherson on the morning of 21 August.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian forces once again bombarded the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson in the morning. A residential area was targeted by enemy artillery. A 61-year-old man who was in the street suffered fatal injuries in the attack."

Details: Six people were injured. Among them are two women aged 18 and 48 who sustained blast injuries and concussion, and two men aged 54 and 77 who suffered blast injuries and leg wounds. All of them have been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A 55-year-old woman suffered minor injuries – a blast injury and a leg contusion – and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

A 49-year-old man who suffered a blast injury was also taken to hospital.

In addition, a 48-year-old woman from Kherson was diagnosed with concussion, blast and closed head injuries.

