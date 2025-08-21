Mother of emergency worker injured in Russian attack on Lutsk

A 48-year-old woman was injured in a Russian attack on the city of Lutsk on the morning of 21 August. She sustained wounds to her arm, leg and back from shards of glass. The woman is known to be the mother of an emergency worker who was on duty at the time of the attack.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Volyn Oblast on Facebook

Details: During the attack, the woman was in a shop in one of the suburban villages. She was the only person injured in the morning attack on Volyn Oblast.

Advertisement:

"Sadly, a woman was injured in the attack today," said Oleksandr Shumyk, acting spokesman for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Volyn Oblast. "Before the arrival of emergency workers, she had already been taken to hospital, and unfortunately, I do not know her condition at this time. The shop where she worked also suffered minor damage. Indeed, her son was on duty that day, but he did not go to the scene – another team was working there."

Background:

On the night of 20-21 August, Russia launched 614 aerial assets on Ukraine, 577 of which were intercepted by Ukrainian air defence. Missile and drone strikes were recorded at 11 locations, with debris from intercepted targets falling at three additional sites.

Earlier, it was reported that a teacher and her husband had been killed in a Russian drone attack on a high-rise building in Odesa on the night of 27-28 June 2025.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!