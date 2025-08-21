All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian air defence downs 577 Russian drones and missiles, strikes recorded at 11 locations

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 21 August 2025, 09:01
Ukrainian air defence downs 577 Russian drones and missiles, strikes recorded at 11 locations
Air defence system in operation. Stock photo: Facebook

Russia launched 614 air targets against Ukraine on the night of 20-21 August; Ukrainian air defence downed 577 of them.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: From 18:40 on 20 August, the Russians attacked Ukraine with:

Advertisement:
  • 574 Shahed-type attack UAVs and decoy drones that were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from temporarily occupied Hvardiiske in Crimea;
  • Four Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles that were launched from Russia’s Lipetsk and Voronezh oblasts;
  • Two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles that were launched from Russia’s Voronezh Oblast);
  • 19 Kh-101 cruise missiles that were launched from Russia’s Saratov Oblast;
  • 14 Kalibr cruise missiles that were launched from the Black Sea;
  • One unidentified missile that was launched from temporarily occupied Crimea.

As of 09:00, early reports confirmed that air defence forces had destroyed or jammed:

  • 546 Shahed and decoy drones;
  • One  Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;
  • 18 Kh-101 cruise missiles;
  • 12 Kalibr cruise missiles.

Missile and drone strikes were recorded at 11 locations, with debris from intercepted targets falling at three additional sites.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

missile strikeShahed droneair defenceUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:
Russia strikes American company in Zakarpattia Oblast with several missiles – Zelenskyy
UpdatedHit recorded in Lviv: 1 person killed and 3 injured – photos
European countries urge Trump to deploy US fighter jets in Romania to protect Ukraine – The Times
Russia strikes Kostiantynivka with Smerch rocket system, hitting houses and market, and injuring and killing people – photos
Polish PM advises against holding Zelenskyy-Putin talks in Budapest, where Ukraine received territorial guarantees in 1994
Ukraine's special forces share details of strike on Russian general's car in Kursk Oblast – video
All News
missile strike
Russian strike on Mukachevo: 12 people injured
Hit recorded in Lviv: 1 person killed and 2 injured
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia: industrial facilities damaged – photo
RECENT NEWS
11:02
10 million drones annually: Ukraine proposes US$50 billion deal to US
10:53
Zelenskyy asks Trump to influence Orbán regarding EU accession
10:51
Ukraine's Flamingo missile to enter mass production soon – Zelenskyy
10:40
Zelenskyy on meeting with Putin: It is fair that it should be in neutral Europe
10:36
Zelenskyy: Russians are seeking way to end war with a "victory" narrative
10:29
Russia strikes American company in Zakarpattia Oblast with several missiles – Zelenskyy
10:10
Four killed, nine injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts on 20 August
09:55
Fires break out after Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one man injured – photos
09:30
updatedRussian strike on Mukachevo: 15 people injured, fire raging – photo
09:23
Pokrovsk and Lyman fronts see most of 167 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: