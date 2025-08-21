Ukrainian air defence downs 577 Russian drones and missiles, strikes recorded at 11 locations

Russia launched 614 air targets against Ukraine on the night of 20-21 August; Ukrainian air defence downed 577 of them.

Details: From 18:40 on 20 August, the Russians attacked Ukraine with:

574 Shahed-type attack UAVs and decoy drones that were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from temporarily occupied Hvardiiske in Crimea;

Four Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles that were launched from Russia’s Lipetsk and Voronezh oblasts;

Two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles that were launched from Russia’s Voronezh Oblast);

19 Kh-101 cruise missiles that were launched from Russia’s Saratov Oblast;

14 Kalibr cruise missiles that were launched from the Black Sea;

One unidentified missile that was launched from temporarily occupied Crimea.

As of 09:00, early reports confirmed that air defence forces had destroyed or jammed:

546 Shahed and decoy drones;

One Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;

18 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

12 Kalibr cruise missiles.

Missile and drone strikes were recorded at 11 locations, with debris from intercepted targets falling at three additional sites.

