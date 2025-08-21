Ukrainian air defence downs 577 Russian drones and missiles, strikes recorded at 11 locations
Thursday, 21 August 2025, 09:01
Russia launched 614 air targets against Ukraine on the night of 20-21 August; Ukrainian air defence downed 577 of them.
Source: Air Force of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: From 18:40 on 20 August, the Russians attacked Ukraine with:
Advertisement:
- 574 Shahed-type attack UAVs and decoy drones that were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from temporarily occupied Hvardiiske in Crimea;
- Four Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles that were launched from Russia’s Lipetsk and Voronezh oblasts;
- Two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles that were launched from Russia’s Voronezh Oblast);
- 19 Kh-101 cruise missiles that were launched from Russia’s Saratov Oblast;
- 14 Kalibr cruise missiles that were launched from the Black Sea;
- One unidentified missile that was launched from temporarily occupied Crimea.
As of 09:00, early reports confirmed that air defence forces had destroyed or jammed:
- 546 Shahed and decoy drones;
- One Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;
- 18 Kh-101 cruise missiles;
- 12 Kalibr cruise missiles.
Missile and drone strikes were recorded at 11 locations, with debris from intercepted targets falling at three additional sites.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!