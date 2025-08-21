Senator Graham threatens US terrorism-sponsor designation for Russia if it doesn't free abducted Ukrainian children

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has said the United States may formally designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism if it does not release abducted Ukrainian children.

Source: Graham on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Graham noted that Russia has abducted over 19,000 Ukrainian children since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He said he intends to introduce a bill that would designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

If such a decision is adopted, cooperation with Russia would become unacceptable for other countries and businesses, the senator stressed.

Ukraine has, since 2022, raised with Washington the issue of designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

This would lead to Moscow’s international isolation and oblige the US to impose additional restrictions on countries that interact with the Kremlin.

The administration of former US President Joe Biden rejected these demands, saying that doing so would constrain US engagement with Russia as a whole and block any diplomatic efforts aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Background: In 2023, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe designated Russia a state sponsor of the Wagner Private Military Company – Moscow’s shadow army and a terrorist group.

