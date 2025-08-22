All Sections
Russia loses 790 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 22 August 2025, 07:36
Russia loses 790 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 790 soldiers killed and wounded and more than 500 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,074,320 (+790) military personnel;
  • 11,124 (+4) tanks;
  • 23,160 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 31,835 (+46) artillery systems;
  • 1,472 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,210 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 52,787 (+318) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,598 (+33) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 59,426 (+110) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,944 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

