Russia loses 790 soldiers over past day
Friday, 22 August 2025, 07:36
Russia has lost 790 soldiers killed and wounded and more than 500 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,074,320 (+790) military personnel;
- 11,124 (+4) tanks;
- 23,160 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
- 31,835 (+46) artillery systems;
- 1,472 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,210 (+1) air defence systems;
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 52,787 (+318) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,598 (+33) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 59,426 (+110) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,944 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
