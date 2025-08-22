Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: municipal facility and school damaged, fires raged – photos

Russian forces have attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), FPV drones and a guided bomb, damaging a municipal facility, a farm and residential buildings.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Two of the oblast's districts came under enemy fire. In Nikopol district, the aggressor hit the district centre [the city of Nikopol] as well as the Marhanets and Pokrovske hromadas. FPV drones and Grad MLRSs were used. A municipal facility, two three-storey buildings and an unused house were damaged. A house and a garage caught fire. Another six homes were damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Fire at the scene Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: An evening strike by an FPV drone on the Myrove hromada caused a fire in a summer kitchen and an outbuilding and damaged a house.

The Synelnykove district was attacked with drones and a guided bomb. A farm, a garage and dry grass caught fire and a secondary school was damaged.

Damaged building Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

"Air defenders destroyed four drones in the oblast overnight," Lysak summed up.

