All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: municipal facility and school damaged, fires raged – photos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 22 August 2025, 07:54
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: municipal facility and school damaged, fires raged – photos
Firefighter extinguishing fire. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces have attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), FPV drones and a guided bomb, damaging a municipal facility, a farm and residential buildings.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of  Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "Two of the oblast's districts came under enemy fire. In Nikopol district, the aggressor hit the district centre [the city of Nikopol] as well as the Marhanets and Pokrovske hromadas. FPV drones and Grad MLRSs were used. A municipal facility, two three-storey buildings and an unused house were damaged. A house and a garage caught fire. Another six homes were damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:
 
Fire at the scene
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: An evening strike by an FPV drone on the Myrove hromada caused a fire in a summer kitchen and an outbuilding and damaged a house.

The Synelnykove district was attacked with drones and a guided bomb. A farm, a garage and dry grass caught fire and a secondary school was damaged.

 
Damaged building
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

"Air defenders destroyed four drones in the oblast overnight," Lysak summed up.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastattackfire
Advertisement:
Firefighters continue to battle blaze in Mukachevo after Russian missile strike – video
US halts sharing intelligence on Ukraine-Russia talks with closest allies – CBS News
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces hit oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video
Trump: Situation with peace in Ukraine could become clearer within two weeks
Hungary's president deletes word "Russian" from his post about Russian attack on Zakarpattia Oblast
Trump wants Zelenskyy and Putin to meet without him first – The Guardian
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Fires break out after Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one man injured – photos
Man killed in Russian drone attack on civilian car in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians damage transport company premises in Pavlohrad, causing fire
RECENT NEWS
09:14
Russia attacks Ukraine with 55 drones, 46 of which downed
09:00
Russian FPV drones attack village in Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 3 injured – photo
08:40
Firefighters continue to battle blaze in Mukachevo after Russian missile strike – video
08:15
Ukrainian forces repel 78 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
07:54
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: municipal facility and school damaged, fires raged – photos
07:36
Russia loses 790 soldiers over past day
07:22
Explosions heard in Chuhuiv community: Russians damage empty warehouses
05:57
Trump fires senior CIA analyst on Russia – The Economist
02:20
US halts sharing intelligence on Ukraine-Russia talks with closest allies – CBS News
01:06
Russia recruits at least 122 Turkmen citizens for war against Ukraine in 2025
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: