Ukrainian forces repel 78 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 22 August 2025, 08:15
Photo: Getty Images

A total of 157 combat engagements have been recorded over the past 24 hours, with the hottest situation on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts, which Russian forces have assaulted 78 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 22 August

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four Russian attacks over the past day. Russian forces also carried out nine air strikes using 17 guided aerial bombs and conducted 252 instances of shelling, six of them from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces launched 10 unsuccessful assaults towards the settlements of Synelnykove, Vovchansk, Khatnie, Ambarne and Zapadne and towards Kolodiazne.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked five times yesterday. Ukrainian forces repelled assault actions near the settlements of Holubivka and Kupiansk.

On the Lyman front, 24 combat engagements took place. Russian forces tried to advance near the settlements of Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Dibrova, Zarichne and Torske and towards Yampil.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian troops repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Serebrianka, Vyimka, Hryhorivka, Siversk and Fedorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces carried out six attacks near the village of Bila Hora and towards Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian defence units six times over the past day near the settlements of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Poltavka and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 43 assault actions over the past day near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Horikhove, Myroliubivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novopavlivka, Muravka, Novoukrainka, Zatyshok, Kotlyne, Udachne, Lysivka and Dachne.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 35 Russian attacks near the settlements of  Voskresenka, Zaporizke, Temyrivka, Zelene Pole, Tolstoi, Lisne and Olhivske and towards Komyshuvakha and Filiia.

On the Huliaipole front and the Orikhiv front, Russian forces did not conduct offensive actions.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian units tried twice to advance and had no success.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there were no signs that Russian offensive groupings were being formed.

Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the Russians in manpower and equipment and are actively degrading Russian offensive potential in the rear.

