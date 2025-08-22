All Sections
Ukrainian intelligence naval drone kills five Russian divers trying to lift it

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 22 August 2025, 09:49
Ukrainian intelligence naval drone kills five Russian divers trying to lift it
A naval drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that a naval drone has killed five elite Russian divers in the bay of Novorossiysk as they tried to raise it for examination.

Source: DIU

Quote: "Summer roar in Novorossiysk – during an operation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in the Black Sea, one of the naval strike drones broke through into the bay of Novorossiysk, where the aggressor state Russia stores the remnants of the large ships of its Black Sea Fleet."

Details: Jammed by electronic warfare, the naval drone lost contact with its control station and began to drift. The Russian command ordered it to be raised from the bay for examination. 

A group of five elite reconnaissance divers from the Underwater Sabotage Forces and Means unit, which is provided with significant resources and the best equipment, was sent to carry out the task. 

As they were handling the Ukrainian naval drone, it blew up, as a result of which all five Russian divers were killed.

Quote: "There is acute dissatisfaction among the personnel of the Russian fleet based in Novorossiysk over the senseless ‘meat-grinder’ orders from their command to retrieve the Ukrainian naval drone, which led to the elimination of the elite group."

