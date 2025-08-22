All Sections
Houses damaged and civilian injured in hours-long Russian attack on Kostiantynivka – photos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 22 August 2025, 11:58
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Serhii Horbunov on Facebook

A Russian attack on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 22 August has left one person injured and damaged homes, a shop, and a building belonging to Ukrposhta, Ukraine's national postal service.

Source: Serhii Horbunov, Head of Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Since the start of the day on 22 August, Russian inhumans have carried out a series of attacks on the city of Kostiantynivka. The attacks went on for several hours and resulted in significant destruction of civilian infrastructure.

As a result of the strikes, damage has been recorded to houses and multi-storey residential buildings, a shop, a Ukrposhta building and a gas pipeline. One civilian has been wounded."

 
The aftermath of the attack
Photo: Serhii Horbunov on Facebook

Details: Horbunov said the Russians used strike FPV-drones and FAB-250 aerial bombs.

 
The aftermath of the attack
Photo: Serhii Horbunov on Facebook

He urged residents to leave the dangerous area. 

 
The aftermath of the attack
Photo: Serhii Horbunov on Facebook

Quote: "The lives and health of each one of us should come first."

 
The aftermath of the attack
Photo: Serhii Horbunov on Facebook
 
The aftermath of the attack
Photo: Serhii Horbunov on Facebook

Houses damaged and civilian injured in hours-long Russian attack on Kostiantynivka – photos
