Ukrainian international-class Master of Sport Oleksii Khabarov killed in action
Oleksii Khabarov, Master of Sport of international class, has been killed in action [Master of Sport is an honorary title given to Ukrainian athletes for achievements on the international stage – ed.].
Source: Horishni Plavni branch of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOC Ukraine)
Details: Khabarov was a grant-aided student working at the local branch of NOC Ukraine. He organised sporting events, encouraged children to take up sports and inspired them with his own example.
He was also the founder of the Phoenix shooting club at a higher vocational school and a multiple Ukrainian record holder.
Quote: "Oleksii was not only an outstanding athlete, but also a mentor to young people. He was a grant-aided student working at our branch, organised many sporting events, encouraged children to engage in sport and inspired them with his own example."
