All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone falls on road in Kyiv after air defence engagement

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 August 2025, 10:30
Russian drone falls on road in Kyiv after air defence engagement
An air-raid morning on the morning of 23 August. Screenshot: alerts.in.ua

On the morning of 23 August, Ukrainian air defence responded to Russian UAVs in Kyiv, with one drone falling onto a road.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko

Quote: "Air defence is operating in the capital. 

Advertisement:

Stay in shelters!" 

Details: Air-raid warnings were issued in Kyiv, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts. 

Prior to that, the military reported activity of Russian tactical aircraft to the north-east of Ukraine.

Klitschko later added that in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, a UAV fell onto a road. 

No fires were reported.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyivair defence
Advertisement:
Fire in Mukachevo extinguished on third day after Russian strike
Ukrainian pilot killed in MiG-29 crash
Ukraine warns Belarus against provocations and advises staying away from borders
Russians inform Hungarian foreign minister of timeframe for Druzhba pipeline repairs after latest Ukrainian strike
Ukrainian athletes Luzan and Fedoriv win gold at 2025 Canoe Sprint World Championships
Trump would "rather not" be present at Putin-Zelenskyy meeting
All News
Kyiv
Trump's envoy Kellogg heads to Kyiv – Reuters reporter
Romanian president announces autumn visit to Kyiv
Russian 31 July attack on Kyiv: another person dies in hospital from severe injuries
RECENT NEWS
11:43
Majority of Finnish citizens support security guarantees for Ukraine – survey
11:28
Russian soldiers involved in Bucha 2022 killings killed in Luhansk Oblast – video
11:07
NATO top general: too early to discuss deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
10:30
Russian drone falls on road in Kyiv after air defence engagement
10:01
Body of 69-year-old volunteer from UK killed by Russian drone in Donetsk Oblast cannot be recovered due to fighting
09:52
Russians kill two people in Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast
09:20
Fire in Mukachevo extinguished on third day after Russian strike
09:09
US must pressure Russia with sanctions if Zelenskyy-Putin meeting does not happen, Ukrainian diplomat says
08:53
Russians attack Ukraine with 49 UAVs, 7 locations hit
08:32
Over 20 people injured and 2 killed in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: