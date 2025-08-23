Russian drone falls on road in Kyiv after air defence engagement

An air-raid morning on the morning of 23 August. Screenshot: alerts.in.ua

On the morning of 23 August, Ukrainian air defence responded to Russian UAVs in Kyiv, with one drone falling onto a road.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko

Quote: "Air defence is operating in the capital.

Stay in shelters!"

Details: Air-raid warnings were issued in Kyiv, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

Prior to that, the military reported activity of Russian tactical aircraft to the north-east of Ukraine.

Klitschko later added that in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, a UAV fell onto a road.

No fires were reported.



