Russian drone falls on road in Kyiv after air defence engagement
Saturday, 23 August 2025, 10:30
On the morning of 23 August, Ukrainian air defence responded to Russian UAVs in Kyiv, with one drone falling onto a road.
Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko
Quote: "Air defence is operating in the capital.
Stay in shelters!"
Details: Air-raid warnings were issued in Kyiv, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.
Prior to that, the military reported activity of Russian tactical aircraft to the north-east of Ukraine.
Klitschko later added that in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, a UAV fell onto a road.
No fires were reported.
