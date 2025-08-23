Zelenskyy rolls out new sanctions targeting Russian companies and some of Putin's relatives

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed two decrees enacting decisions made by the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) with regard to sanctions against individuals and legal entities involved in Russian aggression.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media, decrees No. 612/2025, No. 613/2025

Details: The first decree aligns Ukraine’s sanctions with restrictions introduced by Canada in 2025, targeting a total of 139 individuals and entities involved in Russia’s war machine.

The second decree imposes restrictions on a further 28 foreign nationals who are assisting the occupation authorities in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories.

The president stressed that all those who support Russia’s war and occupation "must feel real global pressure".

According to the decrees, the list of individuals includes:

Lyudmila Ocheretna (Putina), the ex-wife of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin

Artur Ocheretny, her new husband

Mikhail Putin, a cousin of Vladimir Putin

Mikhail Shelomov, a nephew of the Russian leader

Igor Zelensky, a Russian ballet dancer, the ex-husband of one of Putin’s daughters

other Kremlin-linked figures and business people involved in financing the war.

The sanctions provide for asset freezes, a ban on entry to Ukraine, restrictions on trade operations and transit, a ban on participation in privatisation and state procurement, and other restrictive measures for 10 years.

The sanctioned Russian companies, which are listed separately, include:

Arnest Group (cosmetics and domestic cleaning products manufacturer)

Baltika Brewing Company (brewing)

VG Invest

Vmeste Group of Companies

Unipro (energy)

Oteko (logistics and oil infrastructure)

These companies are now subject to asset freezes, trade restrictions, bans on technology transfers and participation in joint projects, and other sanctions, all for a period of 10 years.

Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine is working with its international partners to align sanctions across jurisdictions to ensure that all accomplices of Russia are held accountable for their actions against Ukraine and its people.

