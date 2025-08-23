All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Armed Forces raise blue-yellow flag on ethnic Ukrainian land in Russia's Kurask Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 23 August 2025, 21:16
Ukrainian Armed Forces raise blue-yellow flag on ethnic Ukrainian land in Russia's Kurask Oblast
The village of Huievo in Kursk Oblast. Map: DeepState

Ukrainian soldiers from the "Rugby Team" Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 129th Heavy Mechanised Brigade have raised blue and yellow flags on ethnic Ukrainian land in the villages of Hornal and Huievo in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: the Unmanned Systems Battalion known as Rugby Team of the 129th Heavy Mechanised Brigade

Advertisement:

Quote: "To celebrate the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine, the operators of the "Rugby Team" Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 129th Heavy Mechanised Brigade have raised a flag on ethnic land belonging to Ukraine’s Slobozhanshchyna.

Now, they fly above Hornal and Huievo as a sign of invincibility, as a reminder to the enemy: Ukraine always remembers and gets back what is hers."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kursk OblastArmed Forces
Advertisement:
Canada to provide Ukraine with drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles worth over US$700m
Zelenskyy awards new ranks to chief of General Staff and other officials
Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan wins fourth gold at world championships
Port in Russia's Leningrad Oblast on fire after drone attack
Zelenskyy greets Ukrainians on Independence Day
Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine from long-range strikes on Russia for months – WSJ
All News
Kursk Oblast
Kim Jong Un decorates troops who fought in Kursk and says his army is "the strongest" – photos
Russia replaces commander in charge of Kharkiv and Kursk fronts
Russian general's arm and leg amputated after Ukrainian strike on Kursk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
16:19
Ukraine hits Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast – video
16:09
Former mayor of Kherson released from Russian captivity
15:57
Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not need US permission to strike Russia
15:49
Zelenskyy reports very positive results in Donetsk Oblast, says details to follow
15:07
Air-raid warning issued in Crimea as missiles reportedly target Crimean Bridge
15:05
Storm destroys Ukrainian Black Cloud installation at Burning Man in US
14:51
Ukraine strikes Ust-Luga sea terminal in Russia's Leningrad Oblast
13:50
G7 foreign ministers to hold virtual meeting on Ukraine's Independence Day
13:34
Zelenskyy awards Trump's envoy Kellogg with Order of Merit
13:20
Canada to provide Ukraine with drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles worth over US$700m
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: