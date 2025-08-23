Ukrainian Armed Forces raise blue-yellow flag on ethnic Ukrainian land in Russia's Kurask Oblast

Ukrainian soldiers from the "Rugby Team" Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 129th Heavy Mechanised Brigade have raised blue and yellow flags on ethnic Ukrainian land in the villages of Hornal and Huievo in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: the Unmanned Systems Battalion known as Rugby Team of the 129th Heavy Mechanised Brigade

Quote: "To celebrate the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine, the operators of the "Rugby Team" Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 129th Heavy Mechanised Brigade have raised a flag on ethnic land belonging to Ukraine’s Slobozhanshchyna.

Now, they fly above Hornal and Huievo as a sign of invincibility, as a reminder to the enemy: Ukraine always remembers and gets back what is hers."

