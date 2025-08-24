All Sections
Russia loses 910 soldiers over past day

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 24 August 2025, 07:54
Russia loses 910 soldiers over past day
Soldiers. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 910 soldiers killed and wounded and 40 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,076,070 (+910) military personnel;
  • 11,129 (+0) tanks;
  • 23,167 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 31,898 (+40) artillery systems;
  • 1,472 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,211 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 53,056 (+121) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,598 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 59,593 (+81) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,944 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

CasualtiesRusso-Ukrainian warRussia
