Russia loses 910 soldiers over past day

Russia has lost 910 soldiers killed and wounded and 40 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,076,070 (+910) military personnel;

military personnel; 11,129 (+0) tanks;

23,167 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 31,898 (+40) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,472 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,211 (+1) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

340 (+0) helicopters;

53,056 (+121) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,598 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

59,593 (+81) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,944 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

