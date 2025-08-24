Canada to provide Ukraine with drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles worth over US$700m

Ukraine will receive drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles from Canada as part of an assistance package worth more than CA$1 billion (over US$700 million) in September.

Source: a statement by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during the Independence Day celebrations in Kyiv

Details: Carney reiterated that during the G7 summit in June, Canada pledged an additional CA$2 billion (about US$1,45 billion) in military aid to Ukraine.

He said that over 1 billion of this amount would be directed towards strengthening Ukraine’s arsenal through the supply of drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles, which are expected to arrive next month.

It was also reported that Canada would allocate tens of millions of dollars for emergency medical aid, the construction of bomb shelters, support for local democracy and Ukraine’s cyber defence.

Carney stressed that his country will remain a reliable ally of Ukraine both in countering Russian aggression and in post-war reconstruction.

He noted that Putin can be stopped, that Russia’s economy is weakening, while the Alliance is growing stronger, more determined and more united.

Background: On 24 August, Carney arrived in Kyiv and took part in Independence Day celebrations.

