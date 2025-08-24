All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Canada to provide Ukraine with drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles worth over US$700m

Olga KatsimonSunday, 24 August 2025, 13:20
Canada to provide Ukraine with drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles worth over US$700m
Mark Carney. Screenshot

Ukraine will receive drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles from Canada as part of an assistance package worth more than CA$1 billion (over US$700 million) in September.

Source: a statement by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during the Independence Day celebrations in Kyiv

Details: Carney reiterated that during the G7 summit in June, Canada pledged an additional CA$2 billion (about US$1,45 billion) in military aid to Ukraine. 

Advertisement:

He said that over 1 billion of this amount would be directed towards strengthening Ukraine’s arsenal through the supply of drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles, which are expected to arrive next month.

It was also reported that Canada would allocate tens of millions of dollars for emergency medical aid, the construction of bomb shelters, support for local democracy and Ukraine’s cyber defence.

Carney stressed that his country will remain a reliable ally of Ukraine both in countering Russian aggression and in post-war reconstruction.

He noted that Putin can be stopped, that Russia’s economy is weakening, while the Alliance is growing stronger, more determined and more united.

Background: On 24 August, Carney arrived in Kyiv and took part in Independence Day celebrations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Canadaweapons
Advertisement:
Canada to provide Ukraine with drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles worth over US$700m
Zelenskyy awards new ranks to chief of General Staff and other officials
Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan wins fourth gold at world championships
Port in Russia's Leningrad Oblast on fire after drone attack
Zelenskyy greets Ukrainians on Independence Day
Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine from long-range strikes on Russia for months – WSJ
All News
Canada
Canadian PM arrives in Kyiv
Ukrainian foreign minister discusses diplomatic efforts with his Canadian counterpart
UK and Canadian PMs emphasise peace must be built with Ukraine, not imposed on it
RECENT NEWS
16:19
Ukraine hits Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast – video
16:09
Former mayor of Kherson released from Russian captivity
15:57
Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not need US permission to strike Russia
15:49
Zelenskyy reports very positive results in Donetsk Oblast, says details to follow
15:07
Air-raid warning issued in Crimea as missiles reportedly target Crimean Bridge
15:05
Storm destroys Ukrainian Black Cloud installation at Burning Man in US
14:51
Ukraine strikes Ust-Luga sea terminal in Russia's Leningrad Oblast
13:50
G7 foreign ministers to hold virtual meeting on Ukraine's Independence Day
13:34
Zelenskyy awards Trump's envoy Kellogg with Order of Merit
13:20
Canada to provide Ukraine with drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles worth over US$700m
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: