All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine strikes Ust-Luga sea terminal in Russia's Leningrad Oblast

Olga KatsimonSunday, 24 August 2025, 14:51
Ukraine strikes Ust-Luga sea terminal in Russia's Leningrad Oblast
The Ust-Luga sea terminal being struck. Photo: Screenshot

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces and the Security Service struck an infrastructure facility at the Ust-Luga sea terminal in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast on the night of 23-24 August.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff

Details: Early reports indicate that the strike hit a gas condensate fractionation and transshipment unit with a capacity of up to 6.9 million tonnes a year, sparking a fire at the facility.

Advertisement:

The Ust-Luga sea terminal is considered one of Russia’s key logistics hubs on the Baltic Sea. It has been actively used to export energy resources via a shadow fleet, which operates in circumvention of international sanctions.

In addition, the Special Operations Forces, working with other branches of Ukraine’s defence forces, struck logistics facilities in Russia’s Belgorod and Voronezh Oblasts. These sites supported the operations and combat supply of Russian troops.

Background: Earlier, Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza reported that a terminal belonging to Novatek, a natural gas producer, had caught fire in the port of Ust-Luga in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast following a drone attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Canada to provide Ukraine with drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles worth over US$700m
Zelenskyy awards new ranks to chief of General Staff and other officials
Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan wins fourth gold at world championships
Port in Russia's Leningrad Oblast on fire after drone attack
Zelenskyy greets Ukrainians on Independence Day
Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine from long-range strikes on Russia for months – WSJ
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russia loses 910 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian forces push Russians back near Andriivka in Sumy Oblast – DeepState
Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine from long-range strikes on Russia for months – WSJ
RECENT NEWS
16:19
Ukraine hits Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast – video
16:09
Former mayor of Kherson released from Russian captivity
15:57
Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not need US permission to strike Russia
15:49
Zelenskyy reports very positive results in Donetsk Oblast, says details to follow
15:07
Air-raid warning issued in Crimea as missiles reportedly target Crimean Bridge
15:05
Storm destroys Ukrainian Black Cloud installation at Burning Man in US
14:51
Ukraine strikes Ust-Luga sea terminal in Russia's Leningrad Oblast
13:50
G7 foreign ministers to hold virtual meeting on Ukraine's Independence Day
13:34
Zelenskyy awards Trump's envoy Kellogg with Order of Merit
13:20
Canada to provide Ukraine with drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles worth over US$700m
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: