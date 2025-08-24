Ukraine strikes Ust-Luga sea terminal in Russia's Leningrad Oblast

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces and the Security Service struck an infrastructure facility at the Ust-Luga sea terminal in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast on the night of 23-24 August.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff

Details: Early reports indicate that the strike hit a gas condensate fractionation and transshipment unit with a capacity of up to 6.9 million tonnes a year, sparking a fire at the facility.

The Ust-Luga sea terminal is considered one of Russia’s key logistics hubs on the Baltic Sea. It has been actively used to export energy resources via a shadow fleet, which operates in circumvention of international sanctions.

In addition, the Special Operations Forces, working with other branches of Ukraine’s defence forces, struck logistics facilities in Russia’s Belgorod and Voronezh Oblasts. These sites supported the operations and combat supply of Russian troops.

Background: Earlier, Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza reported that a terminal belonging to Novatek, a natural gas producer, had caught fire in the port of Ust-Luga in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast following a drone attack.

