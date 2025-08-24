Port in Russia's Leningrad Oblast on fire after drone attack

A terminal of the natural gas company Novatek on fire. Photo: ASTRA

A terminal belonging to the natural gas company Novatek has caught fire in the port of Ust-Luga after a drone attack in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza, citing the company

Details: The fire was reportedly caused by "falling drone debris". The drones were shot down over the oblast on the morning of 24 August.

Local authorities said there were no casualties and that fuel storage tanks were not affected by the fire.

A drone was supposedly downed near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant at night, damaging a transformer.

In the city of Syzran, Samara Oblast, local authorities said drones had "attacked an industrial facility". According to the Telegram channel Astra, this was a strike on the Syzran oil refinery.

Several Russian airports suspended operations. More than 60 flights were delayed at Pulkovo airport in St Petersburg. The airport has been operating with restrictions for nearly a day.

