Zelenskyy reports very positive results in Donetsk Oblast, says details to follow

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 24 August 2025, 15:49
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President's Office

Ukrainian forces have achieved positive results in Donetsk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on 24 August and promised that details will be revealed soon.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

Quote: "On Independence Day, I would also like to thank our soldiers. They have very good results in long-range strikes, everyone can see this.

And today we have, I believe, very, very positive results in Donbas. Good surprises for Russia, I think the commander-in-chief will report all the details later."

