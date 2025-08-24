Zelenskyy reports very positive results in Donetsk Oblast, says details to follow

Ukrainian forces have achieved positive results in Donetsk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on 24 August and promised that details will be revealed soon.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

Quote: "On Independence Day, I would also like to thank our soldiers. They have very good results in long-range strikes, everyone can see this.

And today we have, I believe, very, very positive results in Donbas. Good surprises for Russia, I think the commander-in-chief will report all the details later."

