All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not need US permission to strike Russia

Olga KatsimonSunday, 24 August 2025, 15:57
Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not need US permission to strike Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President's Office

Ukraine has been using only domestically produced long-range weapons to strike Russian territory, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Source: Zelenskyy in a response to a question from journalists at a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

Details: Asked about Western media reports claiming that the US has banned Ukraine from using ATACMS missiles on Russian territory, Zelenskyy said no such restrictions are being discussed.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We're using our domestically produced long-range weapons. Lately, we've not been discussing such matters with the United States. It used to be the case. You remember various signals regarding our retaliatory strikes after they [the Russians] attacked our energy system. That was a long time ago. Today, we don't even mention this."

Background: On 23 August, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) claimed that the Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine's use of long-range missiles to strike Russian territory for several months.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyweaponsRusso-Ukrainian warUSA
Advertisement:
Canada to provide Ukraine with drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles worth over US$700m
Zelenskyy awards new ranks to chief of General Staff and other officials
Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan wins fourth gold at world championships
Port in Russia's Leningrad Oblast on fire after drone attack
Zelenskyy greets Ukrainians on Independence Day
Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine from long-range strikes on Russia for months – WSJ
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy reports very positive results in Donetsk Oblast, says details to follow
Zelenskyy awards Trump's envoy Kellogg with Order of Merit
Zelenskyy greets Ukrainians on Independence Day
RECENT NEWS
16:19
Ukraine hits Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast – video
16:09
Former mayor of Kherson released from Russian captivity
15:57
Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not need US permission to strike Russia
15:49
Zelenskyy reports very positive results in Donetsk Oblast, says details to follow
15:07
Air-raid warning issued in Crimea as missiles reportedly target Crimean Bridge
15:05
Storm destroys Ukrainian Black Cloud installation at Burning Man in US
14:51
Ukraine strikes Ust-Luga sea terminal in Russia's Leningrad Oblast
13:50
G7 foreign ministers to hold virtual meeting on Ukraine's Independence Day
13:34
Zelenskyy awards Trump's envoy Kellogg with Order of Merit
13:20
Canada to provide Ukraine with drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles worth over US$700m
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: