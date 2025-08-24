Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not need US permission to strike Russia

Ukraine has been using only domestically produced long-range weapons to strike Russian territory, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Source: Zelenskyy in a response to a question from journalists at a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

Details: Asked about Western media reports claiming that the US has banned Ukraine from using ATACMS missiles on Russian territory, Zelenskyy said no such restrictions are being discussed.

Quote: "We're using our domestically produced long-range weapons. Lately, we've not been discussing such matters with the United States. It used to be the case. You remember various signals regarding our retaliatory strikes after they [the Russians] attacked our energy system. That was a long time ago. Today, we don't even mention this."

Background: On 23 August, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) claimed that the Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine's use of long-range missiles to strike Russian territory for several months.

