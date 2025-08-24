All Sections
Former mayor of Kherson released from Russian captivity

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 24 August 2025, 16:09
Former mayor of Kherson released from Russian captivity
Volodymyr Mykolaienko. Photo: Suspilne Kherson

Volodymyr Mykolaienko, former mayor of Kherson, has been freed after being held in Russian captivity since his abduction in April 2022.

Source: MOST, a Kherson new outlet, citing a source in the Office of the President of Ukraine and Mykolaienko’s relatives; Suspilne Kherson, a local branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing Hanna Korshun-Samchuk, a niece of Mykolaienko

Details: The former mayor has been released in a 146-for-146 exchange of prisoners, MOST said, citing a source in the Ukrainian President’s Office. The information was also confirmed by Mykolaienko’s relatives.

Mykolaienko's niece told Suspilne that he was released on 24 August. She said his wife had heard from him by phone, and the first thing the former Kherson mayor said was Slava Ukraini (Glory to Ukraine). She added that she has not yet spoken to Mykolaienko personally and is waiting until she is allowed to do so.

"It was just a very brief message that he had been released on Ukrainian territory, that’s all. My sister and I received a call from his wife, and all the relatives have been informed," Korshun-Samchuk said.

At around 15:00 on Sunday, 24 August, the Russian Defence Ministry reported a 146-for-146 prisoner swap. The Ukrainian side has not yet confirmed the exchange.

For reference: According to MOST, Mykolaienko joined Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces at the outset of the Russian occupation. He later began to receive proposals to collaborate directly from the now-deceased collaborator Kyrylo Stremousov, but he accepted none of them. The proposals eventually escalated into threats, he told the outlet.

Russian forces abducted him on 18 April 2022. Initially, he was held in Kherson, as shown in propaganda-style videos in which he appeared. He was then most likely transferred to Crimea or Russia. Until the end of November 2022, his fate remained unknown.

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross later confirmed that Mykolaienko was being held in Russian captivity.

In May 2025, information came to light that Mykolaienko had refused a 2022 prisoner swap so a gravely ill POW could be released. Following this, the Russian side excluded him from the exchange lists.

Volodymyr Mykolaienko served as mayor of Kherson from 2014 to 2020.

