Ukraine hits Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast – video

Olga KatsimonSunday, 24 August 2025, 16:19
A Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian forces struck the Syzran oil refinery in Russia’s Samara Oblast on the night of 23-24 August.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff

Details: The General Staff reported that the operation was carried out by units from Ukraine's Defence Intelligence and Unmanned Systems Forces, in coordination with other branches of the country's defence forces.

The Syzran refinery has a designed capacity of up to 8.5 million tonnes of oil per year, about 3.08% of Russia’s total refining. The plant produces petrol, diesel, aviation gas and other petroleum products used by the Russian armed forces.

Explosions and detonations were recorded in the area of the plant, and the consequences of the strike are being assessed.

Background: On the night of 23-24 August, Ukraine also struck an infrastructure facility at the Ust-Luga seaport in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast.

General StaffRussiaRusso-Ukrainian war
