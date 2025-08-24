All Sections
Canadian PM does not rule out sending troops to Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 24 August 2025, 16:31
Canadian PM does not rule out sending troops to Ukraine
Mark Carney in Kyiv on 24 August 2025. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has not ruled out the possibility that Canadian troops could be deployed to Ukraine as part of security guarantees under the Coalition of the Willing initiative.

Source: Carney at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Carney stressed that the core of any security guarantees is a strong Armed Forces of Ukraine and underlined the importance of training. He recalled that Canada has been involved in training Ukrainian troops since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Efforts are under way to develop various forms of security guarantees for Ukraine, the Canadian prime minister said.

Carney said Canada is working with allies and the Coalition of the Willing to define the terms of these security guarantees for Ukraine on land, in the air and at sea. He added that he would not rule out the deployment of military personnel.

Background: 

Canadasecurity guarantees
