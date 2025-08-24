Canadian PM does not rule out sending troops to Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has not ruled out the possibility that Canadian troops could be deployed to Ukraine as part of security guarantees under the Coalition of the Willing initiative.

Source: Carney at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Carney stressed that the core of any security guarantees is a strong Armed Forces of Ukraine and underlined the importance of training. He recalled that Canada has been involved in training Ukrainian troops since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Advertisement:

Efforts are under way to develop various forms of security guarantees for Ukraine, the Canadian prime minister said.

Carney said Canada is working with allies and the Coalition of the Willing to define the terms of these security guarantees for Ukraine on land, in the air and at sea. He added that he would not rule out the deployment of military personnel.

Background:

On 24 August 2025, Canada announced it will fund a US$500 million package of US-sourced military equipment and ammunition for Ukraine under NATO’s new Priority Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.

During his speech in Kyiv, Carney said Canada will transfer more than CA$1 billion (over US$700 million) worth of weaponry to Ukraine as early as September.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!