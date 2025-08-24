Parliamentarians from 30 nations: peace deal concluded without Ukraine and Europe will instead embolden Russia

Parliamentarians from United for Ukraine (U4U), a global parliamentary network, have issued a statement in support of Ukraine.

Source: text of the statement obtained by European Pravda

Details: A delegation of MPs from this informal network, which includes parliamentarians from 30 countries, has arrived in Ukraine on a solidarity visit to mark the country’s Independence Day.

The MPs stress that there is only one obstacle to peace and only one root cause of this war: Vladimir Putin and his imperialist obsession.

Quote from the statement: "We underline that any ceasefire or peace agreement negotiated without Ukraine and European allies at the table – one that fails to guarantee Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, is in contradiction to Ukraine’s Constitution, the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act and – overall – international law and its principles, lacks effective and credible security guarantees for Ukraine, undermines Ukrainian aspirations to become member of transatlantic family, – will not bring peace but will instead embolden Russia."

More details: They stress that genuine peace requires a full and unconditional ceasefire, including, but not limited to, the immediate cessation of all strikes on civilian sites and critical infrastructure. This must be accompanied by transparent, reliable monitoring and verification (preferably led by the US/Europe) to ensure this does not become another frozen conflict.

The MPs also called on parliaments worldwide to urgently adopt resolutions refusing to recognise any temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory as Russian, either de jure or de facto, and rejecting any restrictions on Ukraine’s sovereignty or on its domestic and foreign policy, including its choice of alliances.

In addition, the signatories call for the first negotiating cluster in Ukraine’s EU accession talks to be opened at the start of September.

"This first step must be followed by the opening with Ukraine of all the six negotiating chapters by the end of this year, and defining 1 January 2030 as the target date for Ukraine’s membership in the EU if all conditions are met," the statement reads.

They also add that Ukraine’s accession to NATO is an important guarantee of lasting peace in Ukraine and Europe.

The statement was signed, among others, by Žygimantas Pavilionis, deputy chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee; the head of United for Ukraine (Lithuania); Marko Mihkelson, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee (Estonia); Rihards Kols, Member of the European Parliament, member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, member of the U4U steering committee (European Parliament); Thomas Erndl, member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, spokesperson on international policy and security for the CSU in the Bundestag (Germany); Johannes Koskinen, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee (Finland); Liliana Tanguy, member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, vice-president of the French delegation to PACE (France); Darren Mott, Baron Mott OBE, member of the House of Lords (United Kingdom); Pablo Hispán, head of the EPP group in the Council of Europe; Ina Coșeru, chair of the Committee on Foreign Policy and European Integration (Moldova).

In March 2022, lawmakers from 28 countries created the informal United for Ukraine network to coordinate initiatives to support Ukraine in response to Russia’s armed aggression.

The visit by the MPs was announced the day before.

