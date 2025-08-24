Ukraine and Canada sign agreement on joint defence production

Ukraine and Canada have signed an agreement on joint production of defence products.

Source: statement by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv; Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: Drone production will be one of the key areas of cooperation with Canada, Zelenskyy stressed during the joint press conference.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "There are important documents signed, clear arrangements in place, and a plan for the practical implementation of the security agreement between our countries. The priority is drones for the front, because there is a significant funding shortfall and a need to ramp up their deliveries considerably."

Denys Shmyhal and David McGuinty, signing the agreement

More details: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that production will take place in both Canada and Ukraine, and is already underway.

He said there are military reasons for maintaining confidentiality, but that the negotiations have been ongoing for a long time and in great detail. He added that production in Canada and Ukraine would run side by side and could begin immediately.

Ukraine's Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal said the defence agreement was signed in the presence of President Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Carney. On the Canadian side, it was signed by David McGuinty, Minister of National Defence. Shmyhal underlined that the arrangements will make it easier for Ukrainian companies to enter the Canadian market, facilitate technology transfer, and help equip the Armed Forces of Ukraine with modern weapons and military equipment over the long term.

Background: On 24 August, Carney announced that Ukraine will receive drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles from Canada in an assistance package worth over CA$1 billion (more than US$700 million) in September.

