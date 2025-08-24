Plane full of Russian tourists makes emergency landing in Tallinn due to Ukrainian drone attack

A plane full of Russian tourists bound for St Petersburg made an emergency landing in Tallinn on the morning of 24 August.

Source: Postimees, an Estonian news outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The plane, operated by Egypt’s AlMarsia Universal Airlines, landed in Tallinn at 05:33, said Margot Holts, Head of Communications and Marketing at Tallinn Airport. The flight was en route from Sharm el-Sheikh to Pulkovo Airport in St Petersburg.

"The aircraft was diverted to Tallinn because it was unable to land at Pulkovo due to a temporary closure," she added.

Pulkovo Airport was closed following an overnight Ukrainian drone attack that damaged several sites on Russian territory, causing fires at the port of Ust-Luga and near the Kursk nuclear power plant.

The aircraft departed Tallinn at 11:08 and continued on to St Petersburg.

Holts said that passengers and crew were not permitted to leave the plane while it was at Tallinn Airport.

Background:

In February, a Russian plane flying from Sharm el-Sheikh to Kaliningrad was forced to make an emergency landing in Poznań, Poland, due to adverse weather conditions, after Warsaw Airport refused permission to land.

Russian media reported that passengers were not allowed to disembark or to eat or drink.

Poland’s border guard service confirmed to the W Poznań portal that no one had been permitted to leave the aircraft. The plane left Poznań the following morning.

