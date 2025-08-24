All Sections
Plane full of Russian tourists makes emergency landing in Tallinn due to Ukrainian drone attack

Ivanna KostinaSunday, 24 August 2025, 20:24
Photo: Postimees

A plane full of Russian tourists bound for St Petersburg made an emergency landing in Tallinn on the morning of 24 August.

Source: Postimees, an Estonian news outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The plane, operated by Egypt’s AlMarsia Universal Airlines, landed in Tallinn at 05:33, said Margot Holts, Head of Communications and Marketing at Tallinn Airport. The flight was en route from Sharm el-Sheikh to Pulkovo Airport in St Petersburg.

"The aircraft was diverted to Tallinn because it was unable to land at Pulkovo due to a temporary closure," she added.

Pulkovo Airport was closed following an overnight Ukrainian drone attack that damaged several sites on Russian territory, causing fires at the port of Ust-Luga and near the Kursk nuclear power plant.

The aircraft departed Tallinn at 11:08 and continued on to St Petersburg.

Holts said that passengers and crew were not permitted to leave the plane while it was at Tallinn Airport.

Background:

  • In February, a Russian plane flying from Sharm el-Sheikh to Kaliningrad was forced to make an emergency landing in Poznań, Poland, due to adverse weather conditions, after Warsaw Airport refused permission to land. 
  • Russian media reported that passengers were not allowed to disembark or to eat or drink.
  • Poland’s border guard service confirmed to the W Poznań portal that no one had been permitted to leave the aircraft. The plane left Poznań the following morning.

