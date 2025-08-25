Ukraine must receive security guarantees very close to NATO membership, says German foreign minister

Any post-war security guarantees for Ukraine should be as close as possible to NATO membership, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has said.

Source: Deutsche Welle, a German international broadcaster and media outlet, citing Wadephul during a German Federal Government Open Day on Sunday 24 August

Details: Ukraine needs security guarantees "that are very close to what NATO membership entails", Wadephul said.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We cannot demand that Ukraine seriously consider territorial concessions if it doesn't receive at least real security guarantees from as many states as possible that at least the rest [of Ukrainian territory – ed.] will be safe."

Details: Wadephul said he hopes that pressing for such guarantees would ultimately persuade Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He stressed that the guarantees would in no way threaten Russia.

"Then this could become the basis for us in Europe to finally have peace again," the foreign minister said.

He emphasised that security guarantees for Ukraine should not be limited to European countries. He called for broadening the circle of guarantors to include the United States and other non-European states.

Wadephul said that about 30 nations, including Japan, have indicated their willingness to support Ukraine.

However, he warned that "a violation of security guarantees would constitute an attack on Ukraine".

The foreign minister underlined that a peace agreement with Russia should not become a "dictatorial peace" to the detriment of Ukraine. He urged Putin to stop the war of aggression and come to the negotiating table.

"Otherwise he will have to contend with our firm resistance alongside Ukraine," Wadephul warned.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!