All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine must receive security guarantees very close to NATO membership, says German foreign minister

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 25 August 2025, 01:00
Ukraine must receive security guarantees very close to NATO membership, says German foreign minister
Johann Wadephul. Stock photo: Getty Images

Any post-war security guarantees for Ukraine should be as close as possible to NATO membership, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has said.

Source: Deutsche Welle, a German international broadcaster and media outlet, citing Wadephul during a German Federal Government Open Day on Sunday 24 August

Details: Ukraine needs security guarantees "that are very close to what NATO membership entails", Wadephul said.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We cannot demand that Ukraine seriously consider territorial concessions if it doesn't receive at least real security guarantees from as many states as possible that at least the rest [of Ukrainian territory – ed.] will be safe."

Details: Wadephul said he hopes that pressing for such guarantees would ultimately persuade Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He stressed that the guarantees would in no way threaten Russia.

"Then this could become the basis for us in Europe to finally have peace again," the foreign minister said.

He emphasised that security guarantees for Ukraine should not be limited to European countries. He called for broadening the circle of guarantors to include the United States and other non-European states.

Wadephul said that about 30 nations, including Japan, have indicated their willingness to support Ukraine.

However, he warned that "a violation of security guarantees would constitute an attack on Ukraine".

The foreign minister underlined that a peace agreement with Russia should not become a "dictatorial peace" to the detriment of Ukraine. He urged Putin to stop the war of aggression and come to the negotiating table.

"Otherwise he will have to contend with our firm resistance alongside Ukraine," Wadephul warned.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Germanysecurity guaranteesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russians attack Ukraine with 104 UAVs, 76 of which downed
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart: "You don't need to tell Ukrainian president what to do or say"
Hungary's foreign minister outraged by Zelenskyy's statement on Druzhba pipeline
Ukrainian forces liberate Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast – video
JD Vance hopes Russia's war against Ukraine can be ended within six months
Ukrainian journalist Khyliuk brought back from Russian captivity
All News
Germany
Media report new details on Nord Stream pipeline explosions
Russian state media especially popular in Germany, study finds
Leopard 2 tank manufacturer expands its presence in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
12:30
Romania to deliver 23rd military aid package to Ukraine shortly
11:54
Lithuania uncovers scheme to evade sanctions on Russia: 11 detained
11:40
Zelenskyy posts letter from Polish president for Independence Day
11:31
Russians 'greeted' on Ukraine's Independence Day with video on real Russian army losses streaming on TV – UP source
11:24
Top ten richest boxers in history revealed: Usyk makes the list
10:57
Sky-high prices and petrol shortages: what's causing the Russian fuel crisis?
10:38
Norwegian PM arrives in Ukraine – photo
10:24
"Rear-view camera" found on Russian Orlan drone – photo
09:45
Oil prices react to Ukraine's strikes on Russian energy facilities
09:16
German vice chancellor arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: