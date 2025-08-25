All Sections
German vice chancellor arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 25 August 2025, 09:16
Lars Klingbeil at Kyiv railway station. Photo: DPA on X (Twitter)

German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil arrived in Kyiv on 25 August on an unannounced visit.

Source: European Pravda, citing Reuters

Details: Upon arrival, he stated that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin must understand that Germany’s support for Ukraine will not weaken.

"Putin should have no illusions that Germany's support for Ukraine could crumble," said Klingbeil, leader of the Social Democratic Party, which is the junior partner in Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s coalition government.

"On the contrary: We remain Ukraine's second-largest supporter worldwide and the largest in Europe," said Klingbeil. "Ukraine can continue to rely on Germany."

He also stressed that Ukraine must be included in peace negotiations and that a lasting peace requires a ceasefire and reliable security guarantees.

"To this end, we are coordinating closely internationally," he said.

Background

  • Klingbeil did not support the call by Minister-President of Bavaria Markus Söder of the Christian Social Union party to strip all Ukrainian refugees of social benefits. 
  • He also justified Germany’s significant increase in military spending, stating that it was necessary to counter the threat posed by the Russian leader.

