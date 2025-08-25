All Sections
"Rear-view camera" found on Russian Orlan drone – photo

Andrii HaladeiMonday, 25 August 2025, 10:24
The Orlan drone. Stock photo: PIXABAY

A "rear-view camera" has been found on a Russian Orlan drone. It could potentially let the operator veer the UAV away in the event of attacks by Ukrainian interceptor drones. 

Source: Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, an expert in military communications and communication technologies

Details: Flash posted a photo of the camera. The image shows it has a protective cover, but further specifications were not provided.

Photo:  Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov on social media

Flash also pointed out that anti-aircraft drones from the Russian Rubicon unit are inflicting ever greater losses on our reconnaissance UAVs. Ukrainian experts are therefore searching for every possible countermeasure. The Rubicon unit is currently considered one of the best in Russia.

This is not the first Orlan modification. Earlier, air-defence troops of Ukraine's 118th Separate Mechanised Brigade downed another Orlan carrying two FPV drones. Such a mothership UAV can ferry FPVs over long distances and act as a signal relay.

Ukraine is also actively developing and implementing interceptors. Recently, the company Besomar unveiled a reusable fixed-wing interceptor drone equipped with a shotgun and an automatic firing system.

This is not the only project in this area. Another interceptor is the Sting by Wild Hornets; it was recently clocked at a speed of 315 km/h.

In late July, Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine had already ordered interceptor drones worth over UAH 3 billion (approx. US$72 million) under four contracts.

Meanwhile, Russia is seeking ways to counter Ukrainian interceptors. Flash revealed that Russian Shaheds have begun performing a set of complex in-flight manoeuvres designed to reduce the effectiveness of Ukrainian anti-aircraft drones.

