All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine has already ordered over US$72m worth of drone interceptors, says Ukraine's defence minister

Yevheniia HubinaWednesday, 23 July 2025, 10:38
Ukraine has already ordered over US$72m worth of drone interceptors, says Ukraine's defence minister
Denys Shmyhal. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has already signed four contracts for drone interceptors worth over UAH 3 billion (approx. US$72 million).

Source: a statement from Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal

Quote: "The state is developing the Ukrainian drone interceptor market. Yesterday, three manufacturers were awarded contracts. In total, we now have four contracts worth over UAH 3 billion. We will continue to scale up these technologies."

Advertisement:

Details: The defence minister also noted that, together with First Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, he met with the Brave1 cluster, the Ministry of Digital Transformation team, drone manufacturers and Ukraine’s largest volunteer foundations. He said the focus was on ensuring that Ukrainian soldiers on the front line are provided with UAVs.

Quote: "Special attention was given to drone interceptors capable of countering Russian Shaheds. The president has tasked us with developing this field. We now have four state contracts with manufacturers. This week we also talked with major state-owned banks about lending to manufacturers under state guarantees."

More details: The minister also reported that the Defence Ministry is negotiating with international partners to secure funding for the purchase of such interceptors, and that initial agreements have already been reached.

Background:

  • Recently, Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency Director Arsen Zhumadilov stated that the agency had awarded contracts for tens of thousands of drone interceptors.
  • Earlier, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko announced the launch of a "full-fledged" drone interception system to protect Kyiv. He said UAH 260 million (approx. US$6.2 million) would be allocated to the initiative.
  • Ukrainian company Odd Systems also recently announced a strategic partnership with Danish defence group Terma Group to jointly develop a cost-effective, AI-powered drone interceptor.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukrainedrones
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy brings anti-corruption and law enforcement heads together, shares group photo and speaks of constructive approach
OECD warns Kyiv about consequences for defence investments in Ukraine due to anti-corruption agencies issue
Zelenskyy in night address touches on controversial law stripping anti-corruption agencies of independence but ignores protests
Zelenskyy signs controversial law stripping anti-corruption agencies of independence
Civilian on bicycle shot by Russians in Torske, Ukrainian Armed Forces strike back – video
Head of detectives at Ukraine's Anti‑Corruption Bureau arrested on suspicion of links to Russia
All News
Ukraine
French foreign minister visits Kharkiv after visiting frontline Sumy – photos
French organisation sues Russia over systematic plundering of Ukrainian culture
Ukrainian company Kvertus launches mass production of electronic warfare robot – photo
RECENT NEWS
12:27
Russians attack civilian car in Kherson Oblast, killing two and injuring two
12:25
Zelenskyy brings anti-corruption and law enforcement heads together, shares group photo and speaks of constructive approach
12:12
Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul reportedly due to start at 19:00
12:09
Ukrainian student announces boycott of MP lecturers who voted for law on anti-corruption agencies
12:09
Russians strike energy facility in Sumy Oblast, leaving some consumers without power
11:53
Dutch foreign minister: Independence of Ukraine's anti‑corruption agencies is key to EU integration
11:43
Soon to turn 60, Ukraine's commander-in-chief Syrskyi says he has no plans to retire
11:03
OECD warns Kyiv about consequences for defence investments in Ukraine due to anti-corruption agencies issue
10:38
Ukraine has already ordered over US$72m worth of drone interceptors, says Ukraine's defence minister
10:12
International Renaissance Foundation calls for repeal of law on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: