Russians 'greeted' on Ukraine's Independence Day with video on real Russian army losses streaming on TV – UP source

On the evening of 24 August, Russian television in several regions aired a video about the real losses of the Russian armed forces in the war against Ukraine and other Russia's "achievements".

Source: a contact in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) speaking to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The source revealed that local cyber-partisans managed to "hack" Russian provider No. 3 and put an unauthorised video on Russians’ TV screens simultaneously across 116 channels. The cyber-activists also blocked the provider’s administrators from accessing the servers to make it harder to interrupt the "partisan" broadcast.

На День незалежності України кіберпартизани показали російським телеглядачам правду про «сво»... pic.twitter.com/HU4sBd0Igb — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 25, 2025

As a result, at least 50,000 subscribers in Moscow and other regions of Russia spent more than three hours in evening prime time watching explosions at Russian oil refineries and endless views of Russian soldiers’ graves on their TV screens.

For those not using digital television, the video was additionally streamed via apps on the Apple Store, Google Play and Smart TV, as well as other cable networks, the source added.

Background:

The fuel crisis in Russia is escalating: one after the other, Russian regions are introducing restrictions on petrol sales, and the authorities are forced to urgently purchase fuel from Belarus.

Ukraine's defence forces continue to strike the oil refining industry and other facilities belonging to the Russian defence industrial base.

