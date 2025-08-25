Zelenskyy: Russia is trying to derail Ukraine's winter preparations

Russia is striking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in an attempt to wreck preparations for the heating season, targeting not only electricity and heat generation but also natural gas production.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Kyiv on 25 August, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Russia is trying to disrupt our preparations for winter by striking our energy infrastructure. And this applies not only to electricity and heat generation but also our natural gas production. So we greatly appreciate the assistance that Norway provides to Ukraine specifically for gas procurement. It directly helps to protect lives."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that at least one million Ukrainian families had heating last winter because of the cooperation with Norway. "The challenges this year are also significant. Norway has already taken the decision to support our gas purchases, and we are counting on Norway’s next steps," the president added.

