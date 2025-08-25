All Sections
Germany pledges to provide Ukraine with €9bn annually

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 25 August 2025, 15:34
Stock photo: Getty Images

Germany has pledged to provide Ukraine with €9 billion annually over the next few years.

Source: Lars Klingbeil, German Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Finance, at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by European Pravda, citing Ukrainian news agency Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Prior to that, Klingbeil and Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko discussed options for continued support for Ukraine.

Quote from Klingbeil: "As finance minister, I made clear – and this was agreed by the federal government – that we will provide Ukraine with €9 billion in annual support over the coming years."

More details: Upon arriving in Kyiv on the morning of 25 August, Klingbeil said that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin must understand that Germany's support for Ukraine will not waver.

Background: Earlier, Klingbeil disagreed with Markus Söder, Bavarian Prime Minister from the Christian Social Union, who called for Ukrainian refugees to be stripped of access to social benefits.

The vice-chancellor also justified a significant increase in German military spending, saying it was necessary to counter the threat from the Russian leader.

