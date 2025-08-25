Heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies hold meetings in Brussels
Monday, 25 August 2025, 18:04
Oleksandr Klymenko, Head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), and Semen Kryvonos, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), are holding meetings with European officials in Brussels this week.
Source: a European Pravda source in the European Commission
Details: "European Commissioner Marta Kos will meet Oleksandr Klymenko and Semen Kryvonos on Tuesday 26 August," the source said.
No further details of the upcoming meetings were provided.
It should be noted that Kos is responsible for EU enlargement.
Background:
- On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) voted in favour of draft law No. 12414, which made NABU and SAPO dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general.
- Afterwards, the European Union delivered a warning to Kyiv via diplomatic channels, stating that if the Ukrainian parliament fails to fully revoke the provisions of law No. 12414, financial support will be suspended.
- On 31 July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s draft law No. 13533, which aimed to restore NABU and SAPO's independence. The president soon signed the law.
