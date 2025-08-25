Two prosecutor's office employees injured in Russian attack on car in Kherson Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the prosecutor’s office car. Photo: Prosecutor General’s Office

Russian troops attacked a vehicle belonging to the prosecutor's office on the Mykolaiv-Kherson highway on the evening of 25 August, injuring two people.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote: "The investigation found that the Russians used a drone to attack the prosecutor's office car on the Mykolaiv-Kherson highway at around 18:30 on 25 August 2025.

The 58-year-old driver and a 38-year-old prosecutor from the department were injured in the attack. Both were taken to hospital for medical treatment."

