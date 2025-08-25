Pro-Russian Moldovan MP shakes hands with Russian ambassador and dreams of "strategic partnership"

Igor Dodon, the pro-Russian leader of Moldova’s Party of Socialists, met Russian ambassador Oleg Ozerov on Monday 26 August.

Source: Dodon on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Dodon wrote that he and the Russian ambassador discussed the "economic and political situation" in Moldova and the region.

"We spoke about the need to restore trade and economic relations and a strategic partnership between the Republic of Moldova and the Russian Federation for the benefit of the citizens of both states," he added.

The Russian embassy in Chișinău also reported on the meeting, saying that restoring the Russo-Moldovan partnership "meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of both countries".

Background:

This is not Dodon’s first meeting with the Russian ambassador. He has previously said he will restore Moldova’s "partnership" with Russia after the parliamentary elections.

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said Moscow is preparing unprecedented interference in the parliamentary elections through vote-buying, disinformation, cyberattacks and staged paid protests.

