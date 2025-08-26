Ukraine calls for sanctions against Russia over illegal use of Berdiansk and Mariupol ports

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has strongly condemned and declared null and void an order by the Russian government dated 22 August 2025 which adds the seaports of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian cities of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast to the list of Russian ports open to foreign vessels.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Details: The ministry said that such actions are yet another attempt by the Kremlin to legitimise the occupation of Ukrainian territories and consolidate its illegal control over them.

The ministry stressed that this decision is a flagrant violation of fundamental norms and principles of international law, in particular: the UN Charter, which enshrines the principles of state sovereignty and the prohibition of interference in their internal affairs; the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which assigns regulation of the shipping industry in territorial waters to the exclusive jurisdiction of the state; and UN General Assembly resolutions that affirm Ukraine’s sovereignty within its internationally recognised borders and condemn Russia’s ongoing aggression.

Ukraine has called on international partners to introduce additional sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities and foreign companies, as well as vessels engaged in commercial activity in the ports of Berdiansk and Mariupol.

Quote: "We call on the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to immediately draw the attention of all member states to the need for strict compliance with the provisions of IMO Assembly Resolution A.1183(33) of 4 December 2023, Impact of the Russian Armed Invasion of Ukraine on International Shipping, which urges member states to inform vessels flying their flag, shipowners, operators and insurance brokers of the need to refrain from violating the closed seaport regime in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine."

Details: The ministry emphasised that Russia’s gross violation of international law requires an appropriate response from the international community. This includes the introduction of tough sanctions against Russian ports involved in supporting the functioning of Russia’s military infrastructure.

Background: The day before, it became known that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had signed an order adding Mariupol and Berdiansk to the list of ports open to foreign vessels.

