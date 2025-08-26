Trump says he has spoken with Putin about Russia's nuclear disarmament

US President Donald Trump has said that he discussed nuclear disarmament during talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. According to Trump, Putin "is willing to do it" and China "will follow suit".

Source: Trump speaking to reporters at the White House, as reported by CNN

Details: Trump said that nuclear disarmament is one of the key areas of his talks with Putin.

Quote: "One of the things we’re trying to do with Russia and with China is denuclearisation, and it’s very important – one of the things I discussed with President Putin there, it wasn’t just that, it was also other things – and I think the denuclearisation is a very, it’s a big game. But Russia is willing to do it, and I think China is going to be willing to do it. We can’t let nuclear weapons proliferate. We have to stop nuclear weapons." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Background:

On 1 August, Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and now Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, reacted to Trump's warning that he would sanction Russia if it did not end its war in Ukraine. Medvedev wrote on social media that Trump was "playing the ultimatum game with Russia".

Medvedev also claimed that "each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war" between Russia and the US. In response, Trump announced that he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be moved to "the appropriate regions" in case Medvedev's provocative remarks turned out to be more than mere words. The US leader then said that the submarines were already closer to Russia.

Afterwards, in a social media post, Medvedev mentioned the Dead Hand, the Soviet automatic nuclear strike system, and also called on Trump to "remember his favourite movies about the walking dead".

